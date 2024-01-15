Colorado Avalanche (28-12-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-18-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)



Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7 p.m. EST



BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens aim to stop a three-game skid when they take on the Colorado Avalanche.



Montreal is 17-18-7 overall and 8-11-3 in home games. The Canadiens have committed 180 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.



Colorado has a 10-7-3 record on the road and a 28-12-3 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 26-3-3 when scoring three or more goals.



The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.



TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Matheson has six goals and 24 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.



Cale Makar has nine goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.



Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.



INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral), Josh Anderson: day to day (lower body), Alex Newhook: out (lower body).



Avalanche: Miles Wood: day to day (illness), Bowen Byram: out (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar