AURORA | Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as those for Denver East, Denver South, Regis Groff and Westminster on the All-City League teams for the 2023 boys volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CITY LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Francisco Beltran, jr., Gateway; Reece Kloberdanz, sr., Ian Lozano, sr. and Tristan Rowley, soph., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Jared Macias-Vazquez, jr. and James Tucker, sr., Denver East; Kai Daniels, sr. and Jacob Perruccio, sr., Denver South; Victor Villar, jr., Regis Groff; Pierre Guerrero, sr. and Diego Sandoval, jr., Westminster

Player of the Year: Victor Villar, Regis Groff

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Harold Johnson, sr. and Vincent Johnson, soph., Gateway; Ammon Fifita, jr., Hinkley; Kaiyan Ivey, jr. and Liam Jungheim, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Nicholas Kleinhelter, jr. and Gusten Sundstrom, sr., Denver East; Tyler Hunsinger, sr., Denver South; Jayden Flores, soph. and Oswaldo Lopez-Hurtado, jr., Regis Groff; Juan Gonzalez, fr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Anthony Debrum, jr., Dreyke Frederick, jr. and Amir Khabiri Nezhad, jr., Gateway; Samuel Addai-Opoku, jr., Ryan Bieber, jr. and Devon Penias, sr., Hinkley; Pethuel Ofori, jr., Sebastian Pineda Tabares, jr. and Nicholas Tapparo, jr., Rangeview; Benjamin Allred, jr., Jordan Benjamin, sr. and Syh Estrada, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Duwane Allen-Sturgeon, jr., Andrew Caballero, jr. and Yanfeng Lei, jr., Abraham Lincoln; Griffin Guiietz, soph., Gael Macias, jr. and Miles Reinhardt, sr., Denver East; Oscar Fisher, fr., Nathan Ratnathicam, sr. and Andrew Wolden, jr., Denver South; Jacob Dallas, jr., Ashton Deluna, jr. and Jarelle Odems, sr., Denver West; Sean Gibbons, sr., Ben Singler, sr. and Magdiel Uzelo, sr., George Washington; Laurynz Hawkins, sr., Gabe Hernandez, jr. and James Martinez, jr., John F. Kennedy; Marco Hicks, soph., Eamon McKim, fr. and Noah Youngveitch, soph., Regis Groff; Zane Bath, fr., John Marler-Vu, sr. and Kai Rogers, fr., Thomas Jefferson; Gabe Ballesteros, jr., Cesar Martinez, soph. and Adrian Vannavong, soph., Westminster