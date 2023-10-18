DENVER | The Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit boys tennis teams played the last matches of the 2023 season Tuesday afternoon at the Denver Tennis Park when they met in the final of the Class 5A dual championship tournament.

In a race to be the first team to win four matches (out of seven), a good-sized gathering of observers of the two powerhouse programs saw the Bruins take a good lead in doubles play, but then three matches went to a third set to determine the balance of the result.

Cherry Creek’s No. 1 doubles team of Kris Kostanidov and Matthew Hu rallied from a set deficit to Regis Jesuit seniors Agustin Azcui and Brady Jenkins to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory that ended the match with the Nos. 1 and 3 singles matches still on court.

Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders — who defeated the Bruins 5-2 in a dual match in the regular season — got a victory at No. 2 singles from freshman Alec Rodriguez-Fields, but dropped the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 doubles matches consecutively from there.

Sophomore Clay Dickey (No. 1) and freshman Vlad Sukhovetskyy (No. 3) both rallied from set deficits to force third sets. Dickey and Cherry Creek’s Charlie Stern were tied at three games apiece in the third set, while Sukhovetskyy had taken a 2-0 lead on the Bruins’ Trevor Robinson, who needed to be worked on by a trainer.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports