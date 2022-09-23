Get your fall on. Festivals, markets, movies in the park and more in store for the weekend

AURORA | Get your fall on, folks.

There’s no shortage of fun and unusual things to do starting this weekend and continuing through the fall. This weekend, you can soak up the second-summer nights with a movie in the park or hit the fun a corn maze.

Here’s a short list of possibilities.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Gardens

Sept. 16 – Oct. 30 Fri-Sun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, CO 80128. Visit www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/corn-maze for more information.

A favorite autumnal pastime has returned to Chatfield Farms. Yep, the corn maze is back! This year’s maze spans seven acres and takes an estimated one hour to complete. The theme is described as a “dino-mite exploration of a prehistoric time” so… ya know, not to spoil anything but it might be in that descriptor. There’s more than just the maze at Chatfield if you pop in on the weekends. There’s a mini-maze for the youth, escape room, for an additional fee, barrel train rides for the kiddos (included with the purchase of mini-maze tickets). Food vendors will be on site and picnic tables available on a first come first served basis.

Tickets run $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and over, $11 for children between 3-11 and children under 2 get free entry.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Stanley Marketplace

Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO 80010. Visit www.stanleymarketplace.com for more information.

National Hispanic Heritage Month began last week and Stanley Marketplace is offering quite the array festivities planned for the evening of Sept. 30. The celebration is to recognize achievements of the Hispanic American community and their contributions in inspiring others to achieve success. A bevy of events are slated for the night including lucha libre, a mariachi band and artisanal foods and wares. There will be an artist-led Hispanic crafts workshop. A soccer kickaround and exhibition from FC Denver and Soccer Electric. The night will wrap with dancing and a two-hour DJ set. Admission for the celebration is free.

Spiders Around the World at the Butterfly Pavilions

Oct. 7 – Oct. 31 during the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, Co 80020. Visit www.butterflies.org for more information.

Pumpkin Spice is running rampant, so that must mean it’s “Spooky Season” as well. The Butterfly Pavilion is going full speed ahead with bringing some literal creepy crawlies to the pavilion during the last three weeks of October. Featuring spiders from 20 different countries including the painfully appropriate skeleton and pumpkin patch tarantulas. There’s even some interactive options where you can walk among the Orb Weavers, with Malaysian variants that can be as large as an adult hand. If you aren’t petrified by the thought of being surrounded by spiders, be sure to get out to the Butterfly Pavilion and inundate yourself in the bevy of arachnids. Entry is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Aurora Parks and Lights Movie Nights at certain Aurora City Parks

Movies begin at sunset each night, on the evenings of Sept. 22 – 24. Visit www.auroragov.org/events for more information.

The summer is sadly winding down, but sweater weather waits in the wings, and I think that’s something we can all celebrate after the hot, hot days. Few better ways exist to ring in these last dog days than by taking in an evening outdoor movie at one of our many local city parks.

Three movies in just as many consequent nights seem pretty fun to me, especially with this line up. This coming weekend on each evening, beginning on Sept. 22, Encanto will play at Moorehead Park, In the Heights shows at Terrace Park and Sing 2 wraps this mini marathon at Aqua Vista Park.

The movie nights are free, and the city welcomes you to bring blankets, chairs and snacks, because what’s a movie without sugar and salt?

Havana Street Global Market

Twice monthly August and September at the Havana Exchange Shopping Center, located at 2802 S. Havana St. in Aurora. More information is available at bit.ly/3urXqYT.

The place to be for the best international eats, unique shopping and great fun is Havana Street. We all know this. Whether it’s trying a new boba tea variation or belting out some karaoke after grabbing some seriously good tacos, no two treks to Havana Street have to look the same, and that’s the beauty of A-Town. This summer on select Saturdays, head over to the Havana Exchange Shopping Center for an international pop-up market. The family-friendly Havana Street Global Market will feature vendors from around the world. Come with an appetite, as the market will also feature artisanal food vendors, and Havana Street is known for its many small eateries. This month’s markets are on September 10th and 24th.

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot

September 24 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Curtis Center. Free. 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, CO 80121. For more information visit www.greenwoodvillate.com/2180/cultural-arts.com

It’s okay to admit it. Theater can be stuffy. Especially that of The Bard. Lucky for us there are professional actors from the Denver Center of the Performing Arts who are willing to put on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in the middle of a parking lot. In the suburbs. This abridged, family-friendly play is a good way to familiarize the little ones (or re-familiarize yourself) with some classic literature. The storyline is the original classic one-girl-two-suitors plot. With lots of twists and turns, this production is bound to be an irresistible shift from what you’d normally see on stage downtown. The performance begins at 1 p.m. Look for the pick-up truck “set” in the Curtis Center’s parking lot. The show is free to the public.

Fun Family Expo at Aurora Central High School Soccer Fields

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Aurora Central High School Soccer Fields 11700 E. 11th Ave. Aurora, CO 80010. Visit www.conquerninja.com/events for more information.

Conquer Ninja is bringing a Ninja Warrior style obstacle course to A-Town. Bring the kids to this family event presented by Shape USA and the City of Aurora, to get all of their energy out at the mile long obstacle course with 10 separate obstacles throughout the course.

The event will offer food, drinks, giveaways and a bevy of interactive booths. This is guaranteed to be a fun-filled family event that you won’t want to miss, so mark be sure and mark it in your calendars.