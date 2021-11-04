Thousands of ballots still being counted in Aurora counties

AURORA | There are still thousands of ballots to count in the two counties that cover the bulk of Aurora as a slate of conservative candidates maintain comfortable leads in the local city council race.

There were about 18,000 ballots left to count in Arapahoe County, which covers the majority of Aurora, as of Thursday morning, according to Luc Hatlestad, spokesperson for the county. There are thousands of additional “cure” ballots, or documents flagged for various issues, that voters still have the chance to rectify by Nov. 10, though it’s unclear precisely how many.

“(It’s) sort of a rolling quantity and hard to pin to a specific number,” Hatlestad wrote in an email.

Another data dump from Arapahoe County officials is expected to be published at about 4 p.m. today.

Across East Colfax Avenue in Adams County, as many as two thousand ballots will remain uncounted until next week to ensure anonymity for military and overseas ballots that continue to trickle in, according to Julie Jackson, spokesperson for the north Aurora county.

There are 500 ballots that will remain uncounted until next week, and another 1,500 cure ballots that could still be added to the totals if the various issues with those votes are remedied.

Officials in Adams County likely won’t update their vote totals until around 12 p.m. Nov. 11, Jackson said.

Officials in neither Adams County nor Arapahoe County were able to estimate how many outstanding ballots pertained to Aurora-specific races.

A spokesperson for Douglas County, which covers a tiny fraction of southeast Aurora, said there are still about 14,000 outstanding ballots in that jurisdiction as of Thursday afternoon, though only about 400 are believed to be from Aurora.

Elections officials in Douglas County are expected to update their vote totals at about 5 p.m. today.

Though Aurora city council elections are technically non-partisan, Republican candidates appear to have largely swept the ballot this Election Day. Ward I incumbent Crystal Murillo was the only progressive candidate to handily win a bid.

In Ward II, Steve Sundberg, a Republican bar and grill manager, beat out Bryan Linstrom, a Democratic civics teacher, and two other candidates to represent the northeastern district. In Ward III, Jono Scott seems to have beat out Ruben Medina and in the at-large race, two conservatives — Dustin Zvonek, who has deep ties to Colorado Republican politics, and Danielle Jurinsky, a small business owner and political newcomer — emerged from a crowded slate to victory.

The latest Colorado Secretary of State’s office shows that voter turnout, even by odd-numbered year standards, was relatively low. About 1.4 million Coloradans cast votes in mostly local elections, translating to roughly 35.6% turnout.

In relatively purple Arapahoe County, turnout now hovers around 36%, while roughly 31% of Adams County voters, historically more liberal, cast a ballot in 2021, figures show. In Douglas County, traditionally a conservative bastion, more than 40% of eligible residents cast a vote this year.

All vote totals will remain unverified until audits and canvas boards formally sign off on the results at the end of the month.