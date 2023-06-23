The line was beginning to form 15 minutes before the APS Nutrition Services food truck arrived at Del Mar Park, June 8.

Elizabeth Ramirez hands out bags of produce to families, June 8 at Del Mar Park as part of the Aurora Public Schools Free Summer Food Service Program. The families also received a free lunch to accompany their produce. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

And once it did arrive, more than 15 families made their way to take advantage of the free lunch program Aurora Public Schools is offering to families in the metro area this summer.

Elizabeth Ramirez grabs a milk from the cooler of the districts food truck, to accompany a free lunch as well as a bag of produce, which are distributed to community members as part of the Aurora Public Schools Free Summer Food Service Program, June 8 at Del Mar Park Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Elizabeth Ramirez and Sarah Win spent the next 30 minutes handing out slices of Domino’s pizza, water or milk, and pre-packed paper sacks of fruits and vegetables.

Elizabeth Hernandez, center, hands a bag of produce to Janice Adams, who herself worked for APS Nutrition Services Dept. for 27 years, as part of the Aurora Public Schools Free Summer Food Service Program, June 8 at Del Mar Park. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The Free Summer Food Service program is running through Aug. 3, and information on the stops and times can be found at www.aurorak12.org/summer-food-service/.

APS Nutrition Services employees, Elizabeth Martinez, center, and Sarah Win, right, roll up their sleeves as they get ready to serve meals to the community as part of the Aurora Public Schools Free Summer Food Service Program, June 8 at Del Mar Park. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Close-up by Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Colorado Photo Editor