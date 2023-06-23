The line was beginning to form 15 minutes before the APS Nutrition Services food truck arrived at Del Mar Park, June 8.
And once it did arrive, more than 15 families made their way to take advantage of the free lunch program Aurora Public Schools is offering to families in the metro area this summer.
Elizabeth Ramirez and Sarah Win spent the next 30 minutes handing out slices of Domino’s pizza, water or milk, and pre-packed paper sacks of fruits and vegetables.
The Free Summer Food Service program is running through Aug. 3, and information on the stops and times can be found at www.aurorak12.org/summer-food-service/.
Close-up by Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Colorado Photo Editor
