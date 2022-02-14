Monday night Cherry Creek board meeting to be held remotely due to ‘perceived bomb threat’

AURORA | The Cherry Creek School District announced it moved its Monday evening board of education meeting to a virtual broadcast because of a “perceived bomb threat,” district officials said in an email earlier in the day.

The threat did not reference a specific issue or policy, district spokesperson Abbe Smith told the Sentinel.

A similar scenario occurred last week across the metroplex when a threat was made to Jefferson County Schools officials during a board study session. A person who wanted masking in schools to end made a threatening phone call to the superintendent’s office, according to 9News.

“The CCSD Board of Education regular meeting scheduled for February 14, 2022, will be held virtually due to a perceived bomb threat directed at the Board of Education meeting by an individual with a documented criminal history,” the district said in a Monday afternoon email.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in person at West Middle School in Aurora.

A study session at 5 p.m. has been canceled, and the meeting will now be held at “a location under secured perimeter” and live-streamed over Zoom beginning at 7 p.m., the district said.

Members of the public who signed up in advance to speak during public comment will be able to do so remotely. Register to attend the meeting online here: https://cherrycreekschools-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kIrmDfrNSayPtu5gRrfmPQ.

The Greenwood Village police department is investigating the threat, the district said.

Cherry Creek’s school board meetings have been held in person at district middle and high schools since August. Meetings have grown more contentious since the summer as parents came to board meetings to argue about pandemic health measures and critical race theory, and security has been present at this year’s meetings and election forums.