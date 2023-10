AURORA | An unidentified person was hospitalized Friday with multiple gunshot wounds sustained from a shooting on East Colfax in Aurora.

Eastbound East Colfax Avenue between Ironton and Joliet streets were closed at about 4 p.m. so police could investigate the shooting that occurred near there.

“One person has been detained,” police said. “There are no outstanding suspects and no threats to public safety.”

Police did not say when Colfax might be reopened.