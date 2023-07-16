AURORA | An unidentified man remained in stable condition Sunday after being shot earlier in the morning while in central Aurora.

“Investigators say this was a targeted event,” police said in a tweet Sunday afternoon. “They are still looking for suspect information.”

Police called to investigate reports of a shooting early Sunday encountered a man in the 13000 block of East Louisiana Avenue suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, police reported in a tweet.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital. No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.