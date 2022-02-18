City of Aurora offices and courts to close for Presidents Day

AURORA | City of Aurora offices and the city’s municipal court will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day, while other city facilities share in the extended weekend or operate on adjusted schedules.

Celebrated on the third Monday in February, the holiday coincides roughly with the birthday of George Washington and honors all who have served in the nation’s highest elected office.

City libraries will be closed, according to a city news release. No fines will be assessed and no holds will expire Monday. Aurora Animal Shelter will close as well, but members of the public with urgent, animal-related problems may call 303-627-3100.

Also closing Monday are the Aurora Center for Active Adults, Aurora History Museum, Beck Recreation Center & Indoor Pool, Bicentennial Art Center, Central Recreation Center, Moorhead Recreation Center, Morrison Nature Center, Plains Conservation Center, preschool classes, Senac Creek Nature Center and Utah Indoor Pool.

Aurora Reservoir will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and golf courses will remain open, weather permitting. Parking in front of on-street parking meters and in commuter pay permit zones is free on city holidays. All other posted regulatory parking restrictions will be enforced.

Law enforcement, fire and public safety communications operations will not be affected by the closures.