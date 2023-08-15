Rob Lee Andrews

AURORA | Rob Andrews has called off his bid for Aurora mayor, leaving Councilmember Juan Marcano as the most prominent Democratic challenger to incumbent Mike Coffman.

Andrews said Tuesday that he decided to pull out to avoid splitting the vote and defer to other candidates who “did a lot of work prior to getting in the race.”

“That’s not the most politically correct thing to say, but I think each one of them had done a lot of work, and for me, I’m going to go and do more work in the community as best I can,” he said.

“I think Aurora is at a critical point, and political posturing is just not important right now. I think this race is about what’s going to happen in the next four years of Aurora. And I want to be a part of that. Ending the candidacy doesn’t mean I’m not going to be a part of that. It just means I’m going to be a part of that in a different way.”

Andrews is a former pro-football player for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League who shifted his focus to social entrepreneurship and became the president and CEO of the Denver-based nonprofit CommunityWork after an unsuccessful bid for Colorado Springs City Council in 2009.

Councilmember Juan Marcano speaks during a March 28 city council meeting. SENTINEL SCREEN SHOT

On his campaign website, he identified public safety and building trust between Aurora residents and the police department as a top priority. Other priorities included promoting affordable housing as well as job preparation and placement services.

Andrews’ exit leaves Marcano as the Democratic frontrunner and main challenger to Coffman, a Republican military veteran who boasts a lengthy resume in Colorado politics. Coffman was elected mayor in 2019 after losing his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to Jason Crow.

Coffman’s priorities as mayor have included reducing street homelessness, which led him to introduce a ban on camping and policy outline last year. In a news release, he said he also hopes to focus on public safety in his next term, reducing crime by adequately funding the city’s police department.

Marcano, a registered Democrat affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America, was raised in Texas and worked as an architectural designer before stepping back to focus on his elected role.

He said Andrews agreed to pull out of the race after the two talked one-on-one last week about the best way to defeat Coffman and ensure a Democratic majority on the council.

As a cautionary tale, Marcano described how Republican Marsha Berzins was elected to her Ward III council seat with about a third of the overall vote in 2017 after facing off against multiple Democrats.

“It’s just simple math at the end of the day,” Marcano said. “We have a lot of unmet needs throughout our community. Rob and I have a lot of shared values, and we both want to address those needs. … Aurora should have a progressive majority on City Council so we can start making the necessary investments in our community around child care, and affordable housing, and wages, and bottom-up economic development that will actually deliver a city where everyone can thrive.”

Mayor Mike Coffman at a March 14, 2022 Aurora City Council meeting.

Kirk Denem Manzanares, a Democrat registered to vote in Arapahoe County, has also filed campaign finance paperwork to run for mayor. No other information about Manzanares’ campaign was available at press time, and he has not reported any fundraising activities.

Campaign finance records filed with the city indicate that, as of last week, Coffman had received $109,743 in campaign contributions, Marcano $64,607 and Andrews $27,663.

Aurora’s municipal election will take place Nov. 7.