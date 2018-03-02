Editorials
EDITORIAL: Aurora lawmakers set to deliver cannabis industry equity
For those who missed cashing in on the Colorado pot rush, it’s all in the delivery, now. Aurora lawmakers are on track to approve marijuana...
2018 Election Endorsements
Editor Dave Perry
PERRY: NOTES TO SELF — Saving some of the best of...
Bergan deserved a loud shout out for handling the unsavory surprise attack at her home with courage and dignity. There is not a fine line between these “protests” and terrorism. It’s total terrorism intending to intimidate people.
Sentinel Blogs
SENTINEL VIRUS UPDATE: Vaccine gains momentum, NFL season in chaos
Here's what's happening Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic near and far