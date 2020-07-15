Freedom conference moves 2020 location to Beaver Creek

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | The Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference will take place outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado for the first time in its history, the conservative think tank announced on Sunday.

The event will move to Beaver Creek, situated 86 miles (138 kilometers) south of Steamboat Springs and 109 miles (175 kilometers) west of Denver, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

The 12th annual conference is scheduled for Aug. 28 to 29.

Jennifer Schubert-Akin, the institute’s chairman, cited local restrictions related to the coronavirus as the main impetus for the location change.

Schubert-Akin told the newspaper that Routt County’s restrictions on the size of gatherings and a paucity of large-enough locations within the county contributed to the decision. The Beaver Creek Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa provides a “financially viable” event in a “less restrictive environment,” she said in an email.

Nigel Farage, the current leader of the United Kingdom’s Brexit party, is scheduled to speak at the conference.