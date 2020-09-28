Cameron Peak wildfire continues to spread flames, smoke

DENVER | Winds fueled a northern Colorado wildfire that emergency officials said has damaged structures and moved beyond barriers established by firefighters to slow the fire’s spread.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said structure damage was reported Sunday in the state’s third largest recorded wildfire.

The fire designated as the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County had burned 194 square miles as of early Sunday.

Officials said 54 structures had been damaged, including 25 residential properties.

The fire began Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and was burning 25 miles east of Walden Sunday.

The cause was still being investigated as nearly 850 firefighters fought the blaze.

Officials said the fire spread over 186 square miles (482 square kilometers) Saturday when winds reaching 60 mph (97 kph) caused the blaze to jump over fire lines, the gaps in combustible material made by firefighters meant to starve wildfires of fuel.

The fire was 25% contained Sunday morning, officials said.