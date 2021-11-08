NY Columbia Care completes acquisition of Colorado Medicine Man cannabis company

DENVER | New York-based cannabis company Columbia Care has completed its acquisition of Colorado’s Medicine Man cannabis company, it announced in a press release on Monday.

The purchase of Medicine Man follows Columbia Care’s acquisition of Colorado-based dispensary and cannabis cultivation company The Green Solution. According to the press release, the addition of Medicine Man’s assets to the company portfolio brings Columbia Care’s Colorado holdings to 26 dispensaries and six cultivation and manufacturing facilities under both brands.

There is one Medicine Man store in Aurora, and three Green Solution outlets in the city. At press time, it was unclear how the sale might affect outlets here are elsewhere in Colorado.

“This marks the next step in the evolution of Medicine Man, from an ambitious family-run company to part of a best-in-class operation,” said Sally Vander Veer, CEO of Medicine Man. “Our experience with Columbia Care through this process has reinforced the reasons we decided to partner with them. The team has been incredible, fair and efficient over the last few months.”

The acquisition of Medicine Man began in June for $42 million, including $8.4 million in cash and $33.6 million in stock.

Colorado’s cannabis revenue totals $11.5 billion dollars since recreational sales began in January 2014, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue, with sales in 2021 reaching $1.5 billion as of August. In the press release, Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita cited Colorado’s cannabis revenue as a motivating factor in the company’s acquisition of both Medicine Man and the Green Solution.