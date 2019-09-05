Denver enforces firmer regulations on short-term rentals

DENVER | The number of illegal short-term rentals in Colorado has decreased since Denver began firmer regulation enforcement.

The Denver Post reports that city officials have distributed primary residence affidavits to ensure rentals are not illegal.

Officials say anyone listing a house for a short-term rental must register with the city and pay for a license, under a city ordinance.

Officials say four people face felony criminal charges for falsifying documents related to their properties.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses says 154 people have surrendered their licenses and 126 have withdrawn applications this year.

Officials say they received more than 600 complaints involving primary residence violations, licensing and noise or safety issues.

Regulation proponents say they protect residents and neighborhoods.

Critics say the city is going overboard with unwarranted enforcement.

