Longtime presence in Aurora Public Schools, Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley dies at 91

Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley, 91, died Oct. 1, 2021, in Cheyenne, WY.

She was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Crawford, Neb. to the late Orville and Anna Soester Stetson. Raised in a family that farmed, ranched and lived on their ancestral Stetson homestead, she embraced, lived and dressed western.

Jewell lived her parents’ teachings of working before playing and valuing family and friends, whether it was to simply gather or to share in good times or in bad.

In 1947, Jewell became a country schoolteacher at age 16 in Dawes County, Neb. She later married and became a dedicated, loving wife and mother of seven active children.

From 1969 – 1995 she worked for the Aurora Public Schools in various office positions at Peoria Elementary School, Aurora Central High School, and Rangeview High School. Jewell enjoyed working for the schools because “it was a challenge, and each day was different.” She also enjoyed making “endless” friends in the schools.

Jewell and her husband, Gene, married 68 years, lived in Aurora for 65 years and raised seven children (Sharon, Jan, Terry, Len, Drew, Kris & Brian) and one grandchild (Steve) in the Aurora Public Schools.

Jewell’s family always came first. She was a talented seamstress, loved music, dancing, genealogy and traveling. It was in Aurora that that they lived and retired after raising 7 children and 1 grandson while welcoming troubled teens and young adults to stay when they were struggling. Their door was always open and good food was plentiful. After Gene’s death in May 2019, Jewell resided with her daughter, Kris (Roy) Kanter in Cheyenne.

At Jewell’s request there will be no services. She will be inurned with Gene at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver.

It was Jewell’s request that memorials be sent to the Comea Shelter, c/o Robin Bocanegra, 1504 Stinson Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 or to the donor’s choice.

Please see full obituary, photos and leave condolences for the family at: https://tributes.com/JewellShanley.