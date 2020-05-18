5 things to know Monday – that aren’t about the virus, and today’s NewsMinute video

1 of 6

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HONG KONG LAWMAKERS SCUFFLE Clashes have broken out in the legislature for a second time this month as a pro-Beijing lawmaker was elected as chair of a key committee that scrutinizes bills.

2. CANADIAN AEROBATIC JET CRASH: A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire.



3. EXTREMIST GUILTY OF MURDER An Israeli district court has convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents.

4. STORM APPROACHES SOUTHEASTERN COAST Tropical Storm Arthur is crawling closer to the North Carolina coast, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.

5. US RESTRICTIONS CRITICAL BLOW TO HUAWEI The latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei threaten to devastate China’s first global tech competitor, escalating a feud with Beijing that could disrupt technology industries worldwide.