State adds new ‘purple’ level restriction to COVID-19 dial; Polis calls for special legislature session

DENVER | Many Colorado communities are experiencing exponential growth of COVID-19 cases, prompting state health leaders to add another level of restriction and Gov. Jared Polis to call state lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on a relief package.

One-in-58 people in Adams County are contagious with coronavirus. In Arapahoe County it’s one in 83 people. All three of the counties Aurora encompasses — Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas — have been sitting in the “orange” level of safer at home restrictions, meaning many businesses are operating at a 25% capacity.

A new “purple” level has been added. That level represents “extreme risk.” Polis said during a Tuesday news conference hitting purple would mean a county is exceeding hospital capacity.

The new structure goes into effect Friday.

The “red” level has so far signified a stay at home order for counties. Now level red will represent stricter restrictions, like prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants.

Polis said 10-15 counties throughout the state will likely move to a red status, but it’s not yet certain which counties.

Municipalities around the Denver metroplex are expected to act regionally moving forward, he said, although it’s not entirely clear what that’ll look like at this point. The Tri-County Health Department has public health authority in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, but has often taken a more narrow approach to health orders within its jurisdiction.

Before a mask mandate was ordered statewide TCH opted to leave Douglas County out of its local order. While some questioned whether the move was political, health leaders said the decision was based on data and case numbers.

In addition to a new level or restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus, state leaders will look at ways to keep the state economy afloat as the surge continues.

State lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol after Thanksgiving to take up a relief package that would boost small businesses most at risk of closing, like restaurants, ensure child care for parents who cannot work from home and help Coloradans struggling to make rent or mortgage payments.

“This epidemic has torn through our country with unmatched aggression and unrelenting persistence. It has claimed the lives of more than 247,000 Americans and left families ripped apart,” Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said. “Yet the loss of life is only one piece of the devastation. People have lost their jobs, their life savings, their family businesses, and not least of all their hope. These Coloradans cannot wait another moment, and neither should we. We need to act urgently to bring relief to the people of our state. So we have decided to pull every lever, find every dime, and use every tool in our toolbox to make it happen.

Speaker-designate Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said during the news conference that passing a conservative budget earlier this year makes this pending relief package possible.

“We need an economic recovery where every Coloradan has a fair shot, but this can’t happen if restaurants and bars close, families lose their homes, students can’t get online, and day care centers shutter. We need to act now to bridge the gap where Washington has failed, or our economy will falter,” he said.

Polis said he hasn’t spoken to the Joe Biden transition team yet about pandemic response but remains on weekly briefings with members of the current federal coronavirus task force.

Still, even with state relief legislation, Polis urged federal lawmakers to do more as the state is unable to provide benefits like a stimulus check to all residents or an added boost to unemployment payments.