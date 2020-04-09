AURORA | Rangeview High School graduate Cody Lyster died late Tuesday due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Lyster had been in the hospital for a week battling the virus when his heart stopped as doctors were trying to put him on dialysis according to a social media post from his father, Kevin, who had recently been hospitalized himself. At 21, he is believed to be the youngest death from COVID-19 among the 193 in Colorado thus far.

“How do I craft the words to say I love you,” read Kevin Lyster’s Facebook post. “The doctors worked on our son for half an hour and at 11:55 p.m. our beloved son and my best friend, Sierra’s brother and Lea Ann’s baby boy left this world to play baseball on the field of dreams.

“We were able to say goodbye to him, hug him and hold him afterwards. Please take this virus seriously. We are hollow and at a loss for words.”

Well-liked and known for his fun-loving personality, according to those who knew him, Cody Lyster loved the game of baseball and played it throughout his time at Rangeview, where he played on the infield and also pitched. He went on to play club baseball at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, where he was majoring in criminal justice.

Colorado Mesa sent out a message to the community Wednesday:

“It is with profound sadness that today CMU joins the family of former Maverick Cody Lyster as we mourn his passing from COVID-19 complications. When not on the club baseball field, Cody was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. This pursuit was a path following in his father’s footsteps. …The loss of Cody to COVID-19 is CME’s first. His passing may not be the only grief we share together during the pandemic.

“Let’s renew our individual commitments to uniting against a common threat to life that we face together at this time.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the family.

