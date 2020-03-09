Colorado requires some insurers to waive COVID-19 virus test fees

DENVER | Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that Colorado will require health insurance companies it regulates to fully cover testing, under certain conditions, for the new coronavirus.

Colorado’s Division of Insurance will order those insurers to waive co-pays, deductibles and coinsurance payments for insured citizens seeking testing for COVID-19.

The waivers apply only to covered persons who have been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 and who shows symptoms of lower respiratory illness.

Also eligible are covered persons with symptoms who’ve traveled to areas where infection rates are high, or patients hospitalized with severe respiratory illnesses without a non-COVID-19 diagnosis.

The new regulations don’t apply to self-funded employer health insurance plans, which are regulated by the federal government.