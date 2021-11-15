Weekend shootings in Aurora leave 1 dead, 1 injured

AURORA | Three separate shootings over the weekend included a Sunday night gunfire injury that left an unidentified 18-year-old man dead after his friend rushed him to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police were called to the 13000 block of East 33rd Place Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting. There, a witness told police the victim’s friend drove the person to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

“A short time later, officers were notified about an adult male brought into the hospital and suffering from a gunshot wound,” Aurora Police Officer Francisco Saucedo said in a statement. The man later died.

No other details in that shooting were released. Police are asking for information in the case.

Early Monday, another shooting in Aurora resulted in a police tweet but little information.

Police said at about 1:30 a.m. Monday that they were investigating a shooting in the 18000 block of East Colfax Avenue, and that one shooting victim was rushed to a hospital “condition unknown.”

Police said that shooting drew a large police presence, but no other details were available.

The weekend began with reports of a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Dillards in the Town Center of Aurora mall.

No victims were located after reports of gunfire at about 4 p.m. but police closed the parking lot and retrieved numerous shell casings in the area. “All parties involved in the shooting left the scene, prior to officers arrival,” police said.