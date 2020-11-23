‘We had to buy a meal to wait for a meal’: In-N-Out lines remain lengthy at Aurora location Monday

1 of 8

AURORA | The namesake zippiness of Aurora’s newest burger joint continues to elude customers this week as people queue up for hours on end to enjoy some not-so-fast food.

Hundreds of cars wrapped around various parking lots beside the Town Center at Aurora mall Monday morning, each with motorists waiting several hours to nosh on a Double Double or animal-style fries from In-N-Out Burger.

The cultish West Coast burger chain opened its new Aurora location and another in Colorado Springs on Friday. Wait times surged to more than 14 hours at the Aurora location three days ago.

In-N-Out corporate officials said the stores are family owned, and that they do no comment on sales information or any type of customer counts.

While those biding near East Alameda Avenue for lunch Monday had to wait less than those who opted to march out for the grand opening, the idling remained a slog, customers said.

“This is crazy,” Marco Cabral said while in the queue Monday. “We had to buy a meal to wait for a meal,” he said as he walked back to his car with a bag of Chick-fil-A in hand.

Cabral arrived at the restaurant at 10:15 a.m. and was told it would be a two-to-three-hour wait.

Off-duty Aurora police officers remain stationed around the new burger hub to mitigate traffic. Authorities have not received any reports of violence or otherwise criminal activity in the area related to the recent grand opening, a department spokesperson confirmed Monday.

In-N-Out is paying to have the off-duty personnel patrol the area, Officer Matt Longshore said in an email. He said officers are expected to be in the area to coordinate snarled traffic through at least Sunday.

Photo Editor Philip B. Poston contributed to this story