AURORA | The state’s Bustang routes have been temporarily canceled to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The buses typically make travel between cities, like Denver and Colorado Springs, easier for public transit commuters, especially those who live outside the Denver metro region.

The suspension is set to last until April 11.

“We must do everything we can right now to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement on Sunday. “Minimizing travel between communities is one important piece of our fight against this virus, and so we are suspending our intercity bus service. Please stay at home whenever possible and comply with the governor’s Stay-At-Home order in full.”

The Regional Transportation District is still operating bus and rail routes as mostly normal for now, but is expected to reduce service beginning on April 19.

“The intent is to run the COVID-19 Service Plan only as long as necessary, and eventually build service to the May Service Plan,” the agency wrote on its website last week. “RTD’s commuter rail lines — University of Colorado A Line, B Line and G Line — will continue to run at current service levels, because they are operated by Denver Transit Partners, a private concessionaire.”

That reduced service plan is available here. The R Line is slated to operate every day on a supplemented Sunday schedule, with service every 30 minutes between 5 a.m. and 11p.m., according to RTD.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer