Unidentified man shot, wounded Tuesday night in north Aurora

AURORA | Aurora police provided few details about an unidentified man shot and wounded Tuesday night somewhere in the area of East First Avenue and Dayton Street.

Police said in a social media post that officers were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting.

“An adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a tweet. “No suspect description at this time.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.