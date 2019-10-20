Unclear whether man wounded during early morning Aurora fracas was shot by police

AURORA | Police say an early Sunday melee at a north-Aurora apartment complex left one man critically injured from a gunshot that may have come from an officer who fired toward someone during the encounter.

Police said the incident began at about 2 a.m. Sunday when police were called to a noisy, physical disturbance outside apartments at 9121 E. 14th Ave.

En route to the call, Denver Police dispatchers notified APD that a new gunfire-detection system had identified shots fired in the area.

When Aurora officer arrived, they could hear fighting on the north side of the apartment building, police said in a statement released Saturday on a blog roll.

“Officers then observed an adult male in the north parking lot of the apartment complex who was armed with a weapon,” according to the statement by APD Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore. “After encountering this male, an officer discharged their weapon in his direction. This male then ran back inside of the apartment building.”

Police said that seconds later, “numerous people” began pouring out of the building’s front door.

“During this commotion, an adult male was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Longshore wrote.

Police called for rescuers, who took the injured man to a nearby hospital.

“At this time, it is unknown if the male party who was shot was the same male that officers encountered outside, or if this male was shot before police arrived on scene,” Longshore wrote.

Police said there were three other people at the scene injured during the fight that originally drew complaints. They, too, were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police did not release any identifying information about the injured people, nor the extent of their injuries.

“The adult male who is suffering from the gunshot wounds is in serious condition,” Longshore wrote. “His identity will not be released at this time.”

Police said they found a “weapon” on the scene.

Longshore said all officers involved in the call had body cameras on.

The involved officer has worked for the Aurora Police Department for about eighteen months,” Longshore wrote. He has not been involved in any other police-involved shootings while at APD.

The officer was placed on administrative leave as part of standing police department policy, police said.

The shooting is being investigation by APD, Denver Police and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which is spelled out in part by state law.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or shooting to call Agent T. Fredericksen at 303-739-6106.