Tesla driver fatally shot in fight at Edgewater charging station

DENVER | A fight at an electric vehicle charging station in Edgewater escalated into a fatal shooting that killed a Tesla driver and put another man in custody, authorities said Wednesday. The 33-year-old driver’s name was not released.

The second man later called 911 to report he was involved in the shooting and was detained, said Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Two shots were fired during the altercation, Fulton said, and the man who died had been hospitalized with a single gunshot wound. It wasn’t immediately clear if both shots were fired by the man who turned himself in, or if he was also an EV driver.

Investigators haven’t said what sparked the fight, which broke out in a parking lot outside a food hall in Edgewater.