Teen accused of killing man while driving drunk in north Aurora pleads not guilty to charges; trial set for February

AURORA | A teenager suspected of striking and killing a pedestrian while allegedly driving drunk in north Aurora this spring has pleaded not guilty to several charges filed against him, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Christian Fehr, 18, pleaded not guilty to a trio of felonies, including vehicular homicide, and a traffic offense at an arraignment hearing Sept. 27 in Arapahoe County District Court, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the local DA’s office.

Fehr is accused of striking and killing Marvin Vicente-Pelico, 34, shortly before 12:30 a.m. April 8 near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Kenton Street, according to court documents.

First responders found Vicente-Pelico unresponsive lying on the side of the road by a light pole along Colfax, according to information released by Aurora police. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

After initially fleeing the scene to call his father, Fehr returned to the intersection and spoke with police, according to a police report.

Fehr admitted to running into a man while driving east on Colfax, but he accused the man of running in front of his vehicle, police said.

Police then ran Fehr through a series of roadside sobriety tests, which he repeatedly failed, according to the police report.

“Fehr had difficulty maintaining his balance during the instruction phase,” police wrote in their report. “Fehr … nearly fell over several times during the test … This test was not performed as a sober person would.”

Fehr later told police he had consumed three beers earlier in the night. Upon being booked into the Aurora Municipal Jail,”Fehr stated without prompting that he had a few shots. Additionally, he sated several times that he was impaired, but that the pedestrian was at fault for running out in front of him,” according to the report.

He was initially held on a $50,000 bond, however county records indicate he is not currently being detained at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

Fehr is due to appear in court next on Dec. 16 for a motions hearing, according to the DA’s office. A four-day jury trial is scheduled in the case beginning Feb. 10, 2020.