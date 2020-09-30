State health officials: Quarantine entire classrooms even with students 6 feet apart

AURORA | Protection gained by social distancing doesn’t overcome the COVID-19 risk inside a closed classroom, state health officials said referencing a Cherry Creek schools query intended to reduce classroom quarantines.

Cherry Creek School District officials have been seeking clarification from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment because they say two different definitions of “close contact” have been creating confusion in deciding whether to send students home to isolate.

“In indoor classroom settings, particularly those with poor ventilation and in situations where strict adherence to physical distance cannot be maintained, it is best to quarantine the entire class to mitigate spread of COVID-19,” the Colorado State Joint Information Center said in a statement in response to a Sentinel inquiry.

Cherry Creek schools Superintendent Scott Siegfried said confusion on Cherry Creek’s part came from the state health department’s own website. According to a health department web page, “close contact” is defined as someone within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. Siegfried said every effort has been made to separate all secondary students by 6 feet.

However, the CDPHE also defines it as anyone who is in the same class or cohort as an infected person. For schools, that means the department is recommending that anyone who was in class with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days, regardless of how far away students in a class are from each other.

“It has been frustrating to have to answer questions from community members and from kids and teachers that have been quarantined asking, ‘my kid sat 25 feet away from an individual, why does my kid have to miss two weeks of class?’” Siegfried said.

According to the district’s COVID-19 tracker, there are currently eight students and seven staff members who are positive for COVID-19, and 240 students and 22 staff members in quarantine. Since the beginning of the school year, there have been 48 incidents of COVID-19 cases that have required students or staff to quarantine.

Siegfried said he contacted the CDPHE asking them to clarify their guidelines. He also shared data with the department showing that of the 857 students and staff in the district who have had to quarantine since the beginning of the school year, only two developed COVID-19 while in quarantine. Based on that information, he believes that the district’s overlapping safety strategies for preventing COVID-19 — social distancing, cohorting, mask wearing — have been very successful.

“I’m asking them as scientists to put the guidance out that they think is right, but I believe we also have data to show that schools are showing up as safe when we implement all the safety strategies,” Siegfried said.

Siegfried, and other school officials statewide had hoped that in the future the district might be able to only quarantine students who were seating within a six-foot radius of a positive student in a classroom, which it could determine using seating charts.

State officials say no, at least for now.

“Our guidance recommends creating cohorts that are as small as possible, so if there is a positive case, the disruption is limited,” the statement said. “We are regularly reviewing our school guidance and will make adjustments based on feedback and how best to protect public health.”