Shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Aurora leaves 1 dead, cops say

AURORA | A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration at Rocky Ridge Park Friday night has left an unidentified 17-year-old male dead, Aurora police said early Saturday morning.

The Aurora Police Department opened a homicide investigation after officers received several reports Friday night near 8 p.m. of a shooting at the Juneteenth celebration commemorating the day African-American slaves in the United States learned of their emancipation.

At the park located off Mississippi Avenue just west of Buckley Road, officers found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to APD.

APD said the identity of the juvenile will be released after family members are notified.

In a blog post, APD encouraged anyone with information about the crime to call for Agent Glenn at 303.739.6068. APD also says anonymous tips can be sent to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) for a reward of up to $2,000.