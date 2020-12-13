1 of 6

AURORA | Not even the grinchy new coronavirus can keep Christmas from coming, at least not one iconic part of it.

The new normal has adjusted but not stopped the tradition of visiting Santa at two Aurora shopping malls before Christmas for a discussion of gifts and other serious matters.

The two Santa experiences keep safety at the forefront. One at Aurora Southlands and the other at Town Center at Aurora malls, both hosted families and their children with the opportunity to tell their favorite elf what they want for Christmas and have their picture taken.

At Southlands, Father Christmas was greeting children and families behind a wall of plexiglass. At Town Center at Aurora, he wore a mask and face shield, with a wall of gifts and six feet of space separating Kris and his visitors.

Santa will be at Town Center at Aurora through Christmas Eve, but he was able to skip away briefly to Southlands for this weekend.