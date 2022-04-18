Rep. Crow after review from Poland: More support needed for Ukraine

1 of 4

AURORA | Ukraine’s European neighbors have gone to heroic lengths to support the besieged country but more military and financial support will be needed as Russia continues its assault, Congressman Jason Crow said Monday.

Aurora Democratic U.S. Rep. Crow spoke Monday from his office in Washington, D.C. about his recent trip to Eastern Europe as part of a Congressional delegation to oversee efforts to assist Ukraine. Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, and is a former Army Ranger.

The delegation visited Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and as part of the trip Crow met with paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Poland, including several from Colorado. Crow said this was especially significant to him because he was a member of the 82nd during the Iraq War.

Crow said that the trip underscored the “sheer brutality of Vladimir Putin’s unjustified illegal invasion of Ukraine” as well as the scope of the refugee crisis the war is creating. People he spoke to during the trip said that not since World War II has Europe had so many refugees in such a short span of time.

Roughly 10 million Ukranians have been forced to flee their homes in the past five weeks, Crow said, 25% of the country’s entire population. Of those, an estimated 5 million to 8 million have fled the country, mostly to neighboring Eastern European nations. Children have borne the brunt of the crisis, he said, with over 80% being displaced from their homes.

Crow said that he was extremely impressed with the way Europe has responded to the refugee crisis, particularly the people of Poland.

“It was amazing to see the outpouring of support,” he said.

He also praised the intelligence work of the U.S. government, which he said “will go down as one of the greatest intelligence successes in U.S. history” and said it was heartening to see an increase in support for NATO in Europe and a renewed commitment to defense spending.

Crow said that Ukranians have “shown fierce heart in this fight” but that without more support, “it will be hard for them to meet the Russian onslaught.”

He said it was clear to him that Putin is still determined to win, and that he believes this will be a long-term conflict, not one that will end in a number of weeks or months.

Crow’s remarks came just as Russian forces launched a full-scale offensive on Ukraine’s Eastern front, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

“No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight,” Zelenskyy vowed. “We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

Military support for Ukraine has drawn new threats from Russian officials.

Russia has strongly complained about the increasing flow of Western weapons to Ukraine and warned that such aid could have consequences. On Russian state media, some anchors have charged that the supplies amount to direct Western engagement in the fight against Russia.

Zelenskyy continues to plead for increased military assistance from the United States and other allies around the globe.

Crow said the aid is warranted and critical on several levels.

“This isn’t just about Ukrainian survival, this is about democracy versus autocracy,” Crow said.

He said that people he spoke to during his trip, including Ukrainian refugees and politicians, said that it meant a lot to them to see demonstrations of support for their country from all across the world, including in Colorado.

“This has been incredible for their morale and it shows them that they’re not forgotten and the world stands behind them,” Crow said.