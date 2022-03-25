Prosecutors ordered to review cases after Aurora office failed to provide defendants with knowledge of discredited cops

AURORA | For more than two years, the Aurora public defender’s office hasn’t known how many police officers with questionable credibility have been involved in cases that they’ve handled, because that information hasn’t been provided to them by prosecutors.

As a result, municipal Presiding Judge Shawn Day has ordered the city attorney’s office — which is required by law to supply that information to the defendant and his or her lawyers — to review every case since the beginning of 2020 that involves an officer with a so-called “Brady letter” and notify the defendant and their counsel the information wasn’t properly supplied.

It’s unclear how many that could be, but an attorney from the city told Day Thursday during a hearing on the matter that it was “a ton.” A more precise number may be available next month when the office is required to brief Day on the progress of case reviews.

Brady letters, born out of a 1963 Supreme Court decision, are provided by a police department to prosecution when an officer’s credibility has been called into question by either a criminal or administrative investigation. That could be for actions such as lying or showing some form of unlawful bias.

There is no uniform policy in how that information is to be distributed among attorneys, said University of Denver Law Professor Ian Farrell. But if not shared with the defense, it is considered a violation of due process.

The Aurora City Attorney’s office claimed the failure to share Brady letters was due to the lack of procedure by court information technology. In all, attorneys said public defenders have not received 13 Brady letters since Jan. 1, 2020 — when the current chief defender started with the agency.

“Do you understand that you can’t rely upon and use an excuse as to the fact that you don’t have an automated system?” Day asked assistant city attorneys Andrea Wood and Megan Platt. “Shouldn’t it be the attorney’s responsibility? They get a case. They get a hard file hitting their desk. They read it all. There’s everybody listed that was involved in the investigation of this case. It falls into the hands and onto the shoulders of the attorney, not some sort of electronic system.”

Chief Defender Doug Wilson requested the hearing after realizing his office wasn’t notified of an officer with a Brady letter. The officer, Josiah Coe, had been fired and arrested for distributing meth in May 2021. Since that letter was issued, Coe has been tied to several cases the defender’s office is involved in, Wilson said.

Wilson said he obtained the Brady letter for Coe through an outside district attorney’s office. Per routine, those prosecutors received the letter from the Aurora Police Department, which authorizes the letter and sends it to prosecutors, including the city attorney’s office.

The letter was addressed to district attorneys in the 17th Judicial District, 18th Judicial District and Julie Heckman, deputy city attorney and head of the office’s criminal justice division.

The two assistant attorneys said that none of the 13 officers with Brady letters have been called as witnesses in a case. Day pointed out that Brady material is not only a trial issue, but information that’s constitutionally mandated to be shared during discovery. It’s also required in state court procedure rules.

Wilson said Thursday that he felt the city attorney’s office should be held in contempt of court and should be investigated by the state for the misstep. He also requested that the city attorney’s office hand over Brady material once it’s received from the police department.

In his decision, Day only required the office to review the cases. He said that because the rule to share the information is mandated, the agency should comply.

“It’s absolutely more than disturbing that what could be hundreds of cases affected and impacted for what is clearly, clearly required and a clear obligation and duty on behalf of the prosecution to provide this information to the defendant and his or her attorney. It’s disturbing,” he said.

The city attorney’s office, which has a criminal and civil division, did not respond to questions from the Sentinel Thursday about whether it would devise a process to inform the defender’s office of Brady material. Platt, the assistant city attorney, said during the hearing the office did keep a spreadsheet of officers.

Brady violations aren’t all that uncommon across the criminal justice system, Farrell said.

“For every Brady violation that is discovered and there are a lot, there must be, I imagine, many more that are not discovered,” he said, describing the process as a sort of “police policing police” scenario.

It’s possible that the cases affected by the absent Brady letters in Aurora municipal court are re-opened and receive a new trial.

Farrell said retrial is really the only remedy in Brady violations.

“(The Brady process) is commonly criticized by academics and the defense bar because there are no sanctions against the individuals for Brady violations,” Farrell said. “If you’re a DA who regularly violates Brady, the conviction (may) get overturned, but it’s not like you get disbarred or an ethical sanction. You face no consequences at all. If you’re willing to simply re-try the case all the time, you can just do that. Especially if there is a likelihood that you will not be fined. You can see how the incentive rolls out.”

The city attorney’s office is expected to provide Day an update on complying with the court order to notify former defendants on April 25.