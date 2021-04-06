Police seek clues in Tuesday night Aurora shooting, 4th in 3 days

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and injured in Aurora Monday night but is expected to survive his gunshot wounds, police said in a tweet.

It was the fourth reported Aurora shooting in three days.

Police were called to the area in the 22300 block of East Oberlin Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Monday after reports of a shooting.

Officers said an adult man had been shot and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Officers (are) working to determine what led up to the shooting and identify all involved,” police said. No other details were released.

Authorities are asking anyone with potential information related to these recent shootings to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.