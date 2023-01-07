Police said driveway shooting Friday in Aurora was murder-suicide

AURORA | Police are trying to determine what led to an apparent murder-suicide shooting in the driveway of a south Aurora home Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle at about 3 p.m. after reports of domestic violence and a shooting there.

“Once on scene, officers found a 42-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman in the driveway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “They were later pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Neither the man nor the woman were identified. Police disclose who was the shooting victim and who shot themselves.

“There were two children in the home at the time of the shooting,” Longshore said, “a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were unharmed.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.