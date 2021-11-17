Police release images of cars tied to Aurora Nome Park shooting of six on Monday

AURORA | Aurora police on Tuesday released images of two cars believed to have been involved in a shooting that left six teenagers wounded in a park beside Aurora Central High School Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe a black Chrysler 300 and a black Chevrolet Tahoe played a part in the shooting at Nome Park at about 12:45 p.m. Nov. 15. Detectives believe multiple shooters on foot and in cars used multiple different kinds of guns to target a group of Central High students between the ages of 14 and 17.

Police later identified the five initial people who were shot as follows: a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Another 18-year-old male drove himself to the hospital later in the afternoon.

Agent Matt Longshore, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, on Tuesday clarified that “two of the victims from yesterday’s shooting have a long physical recovery ahead of them.”

Authorities on Tuesday also increased the reward for information related to the shooting, chipping in another $5,000 from the city’s reward fund.

Now tipsters who provide police with information related to the pictured vehicles, the drivers or the owners can receive up to $7,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are contributing their standard allotment of $2,000 to the overall pot. Informants who call the Denver branch of Crimestoppers U.S.A. can remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.