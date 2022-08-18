Police at standoff with man alone inside north Aurora home

AURORA | Aurora police are asking people to avoid the area of Akron Street and East 19th Avenue, where a wanted fugitive alone in house refuses to leave.

The department’s SWAT team and officers from the Denver Police Department are on the scene and attempting to resolve the standoff, APD said on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The standoff began at about 2 p.m. At about 4 p.m., communication with the man. It’s unclear whether police believe the man is armed.

“The male has stopped communicating with us over the phone.,” police said in a tweet. “We continue to make announcements with instructions to come out of the location.”

According to the department, the fugitive is a 38-year-old man with outstanding warrants for escape from the Department of Corrections and possession of a firearm as a felon.

He is not the resident of the home where he is located and no one else is currently at the address, police said.

A reverse 911 call has been sent out to residents in the area of 1900 Akron Street to shelter in place.

“Close and lock doors,” APD said in a tweet. “Stay away from windows and go to the basement if possible. Call 911 if you need assistance.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.