Police accuse Aurora dentist of murdering his wife with poison

AURORA | Aurora police have accused an Aurora dentist of somehow poisoning his wife and killing her last week.

Police have arrested James Toliver Craig, 45, in connection with the death of his wife, 43, who was not identified.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, according to a statement from Aurora Police spokesperson Joe Moylan.

Police said Craig drove his wife to a local hospital March 15 evening because she was complaining of a severe headache and dizziness.

“Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the wife’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit,” Moylan wrote. “She was declared medically brain dead a short time later.”

Police did not say how they became involved in the death, which they deemed suspicious.

“The investigation revealed the victim was poisoned,” Moylan wrote. “A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained early Sunday morning shortly after doctors made the decision to take the victim off life support.”

Craig was booked into jail at 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”

The woman’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner office at a later date.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.

