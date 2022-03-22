Murder charges dropped against ex-Denver TV station guard

1 of 2

DENVER | A judge has granted a request by prosecutors to drop a second-degree murder charge against a former television station security guard who shot and killed a pro-police demonstrator following protests in downtown Denver in 2020.

The Denver Post reports that District Judge Brian Whitney granted the request on Monday to drop the charge against 32-year-old Matthew Dolloff. Dolloff had pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner during a confrontation after a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and another by left-leaning counter-protesters.

Keltner had participated in the “Patriot Muster” rally before he was slain. Dolloff’s attorneys argued he shot Keltner in self-defense. Dolloff had been hired by KUSA-TV to protect a producer covering the Oct. 10, 2020 protests.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office had confirmed this month that she planned to dismiss the charge because prosecutors could not refute beyond a reasonable doubt his claim that he fired in self-defense.

During their confrontation, Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head and Dolloff shot Keltner with a handgun as Keltner fired pepper spray at him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lee Keltner’s sister, 48-year-old Suzan Keltner, and supporters protested the outcome outside the courthouse Monday.