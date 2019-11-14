MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2019: Final vote totals trickle in, Coffman retains slight lead in mayor’s race

1 of 3

AURORA | As the final votes cast in the race for Aurora mayor continue to be tabulated Thursday afternoon, Republican Mike Coffman remains the likely victor, according to information provided by the Arapahoe County Clerk’s Office.

Coffman, a former congressman and longtime state politico, held a 213-vote lead over Democratic opponent Omar Montgomery, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, in the three counties that touch Aurora as of early Thursday afternoon, according to updated results posted to the Secretary of State’s website. That margin is still outside the range that would trigger an automatic recount.

AURORA MAYOR

Arapahoe County Douglas County Adams County Total Marsha Berzins 7378 90 543 8011 Mike Coffman 24774 437 1463 26674 Ryan Frazier 11023 149 886 12058 Omar Montgomery 24208 157 2096 26461 Renie Peterson 1119 13 236 1368

Winna MacLaren, spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County Clerk’s Office, said batches of 100 ballots will be tabulated throughout the day Nov. 14 in an effort to protect voter anonymity. About 200 ballots remained to be tabulated across the county — not just those pertaining to the Aurora mayor’s race — as of about 12:30 p.m.

MacLaren said the clerk’s website will post periodic updates throughout the day. A final, unofficial vote count is expected to be posted at the end of the day.

An updated vote tally is expected to be released from the Adams County Clerk’s Office at approximately 2 p.m., according to County Spokeswoman Julie Jackson.

In Douglas County, unofficial vote tallies are expected to be posted by 5 p.m., according to Spokeswoman Wendy Manitta Holmes.

The race to become Aurora’s next mayor has been ensnarled in delays and controversy since Election Day due to thin margins and a protracted issuance of replacement ballots to more than 600 city voters, the Secretary of State’s Office announced Nov. 8.

Despite Coffman’s slight lead since election night, the former congressman has not formally declared victory. Montgomery’s campaign has also not conceded.

Coffman is scheduled to hold a press conference outside of Aurora city hall at 3:30 p.m. today.

A spokesperson for Montgomery said his campaign does not plan on issuing any statements until at least 5 p.m.

Nov. 13 was the deadline for voters with ballot discrepancies, such as illegible signatures or missing identification, to rectify those issues. Yesterday was also the final day for county clerks to receive ballots cast by military and overseas voters.

All votes will remain unofficial until county canvassing boards sign off on the final counts at the end of the month.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.