Motorcyclist killed Wednesday in collision at Aurora intersection with non-working traffic light

AURORA | One man was killed near South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue Wednesday during a power outage that rendered traffic lights in the area inoperable, according to information released by the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities were dispatched to the Aurora intersection shortly before 12:15 p.m. after police received calls of a crash in the area.

Investigators determined an unidentified driver collided with a man on a motorcycle and three other vehicles somewhere in the intersection.

Police did not specify which direction the involved drivers were traveling.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Investigators later determined the traffic lights in the intersection were not working due to a power outage in the area at the time of the collision.

Only one of the drivers involved was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Police said investigators may determine possible charges against one or more of the involved drivers sometime in the future.

The incident marks the 21st traffic-related death in the city this year, and the second traffic-related fatality in the city in less than 24 hours.