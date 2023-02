AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the leg Wednesday night while inside a central Aurora apartment, according to Aurora police.

Police said the man was inside a residence at the Vista Park Apartments, 12707 E. Mississippi Ave. at about 6:50 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

The extent of the man’s injury and his condition were not reported.

“There is no suspect description at this time,” police said in a tweet. “Officers are searching the complex for evidence.”