Man shot in Aurora Saturday, first reported shooting in 12 days

AURORA | One man was shot in the 9200 block of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora early Saturday, Aurora police said via Twitter.

Investigators said one man shot another man in the stretch of road between Boston Street and Beeler Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. April 17. The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said the suspected shooter is cooperating with authorities, though it’s unclear if he was arrested or if any criminal charges have been recommended.

Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects, according to a tweet.

The incident Saturday marks the first shooting reported on the Aurora Police Department’s Twitter feed in nearly two weeks. The last shooting reported on the department’s feed occurred on Oberlin Drive April 5.