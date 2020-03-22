Man shot dead Saturday in northwest Aurora apartment

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and killed inside a northwest Aurora apartment Saturday evening, according to Aurora police.

Police were called about 5:45 p.m. to an apartment at Windsor Court, 10900 E. 16th Ave. regarding a shooting. There, they discovered an adult man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to Aurora Police Spokesman Lt. Chris Amsler.

“This case is still an active investigation and at this time there is no additional information to share,” Amsler said. “Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the general public.”

Adams County Coroner officials will release the name of the man after notifying family, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Agent Prince with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6127. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using crime stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.