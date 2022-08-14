Man connected to Aurora shooting, 2 stolen cars, seeks treatment at urgent care facility Saturday

AURORA | A man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, and connected to two stolen cars, walked into an Aurora urgent care facility Saturday evening for treatment.

Police were called to investigate a shooting at about 4 p.m. near East Seventh Avenue and Peoria Street.

“They located a stolen car and (a) shell casing but no victim,” police said in a tweet.

About an hour later, a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg sought treatment at a local urgent care facility.

“He arrived there in another stolen car,” police said.

Officers determined the unidentified man was the shooting victim from the earlier call.

“Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.