Lives of Aurora Theater Shooting victims honored Sunday, 8 years after massacre

AURORA | Sunday and Monday mark the eighth year since the Aurora Theater Shooting, and the lives of those lost, injured and forever changed will be the focus of events during the day and late in the night.

The weekend includes chalk art commemorations by local artists, unveiling of a “peace box” and a vigil late Sunday night, which will be available virtually for those who cannot attend.

The events will be held at the Aurora Water Wise Garden, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, on the Aurora Municipal Complex.

Gunman James Holmes shot dead 12 people July 20, 2012 and wounded more than 70 others when he opened fire in a crowded Aurora theater premiering a Batman movie. It was one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Two years ago, a foundation created to honor victims and their families dedicated a remembrance garden near city hall, boasting an acclaimed sculpture, “Ascentiate,” depicting a flock of silver cranes taking flight.

Theresa Hoover, chairwoman of the memorial foundation, said previously that the memorial itself is unique. During the long process to design the memorial, the intent was for it to never be a somber place but instead a place to celebrate life and remember those that were lost.

“We didn’t want it to be a place like a cemetery, where you have headstones,” said Hoover, whose son AJ Boik was one of the victims. “This is a place to go and just remember, remember the good and not remember why this is there. It’s not a typical memorial where we want it to be ‘poor us.’ We want it to be ‘look at us.’ The community was so amazing throughout the whole thing, the fire, the police, we all came together and everybody helped everybody else out and we need to celebrate that.”

Events this year include:

• 15 artists were commissioned to create chalk art pieces at the memorial site on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The art pieces are on display for the public from noon Sunday “until the rain washes them away.”

• Memorial foundation members will unveil a “paper crane peace box,” described as something like a lending library, created by a Columbine High School shooting survivor.

• A remembrance vigil late Sunday night on July 19. The remembrance will be held at the garden. Anyone who attends is required to wear a mask and practice safe-distancing. The event is slated for 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the foundation’s Facebook page, beginning at 11:59 p.m. Event coordinators say the venue allows for some people to watch the memorial from their cars.

A complete schedule of events is here, on the foundation’s website.