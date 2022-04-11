‘Leadership is not a popularity contest’ — Rally in Aurora for fired Chief Wilson alleges political ouster

1 of 10

AURORA | Surrounded by supporters on the steps of the headquarters of her now-former employer, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said Monday she intends to continue to fight to ensure police reform continues, that policing is improved and those officers who abuse the system or citizens are held accountable.

“Leadership is not a popularity contest,” she said, attributing her ouster to political pressure stemming from police who do no want to see changes. “There should not be partisan politics in public safety.”

Supporters took turns praising the work Wilson did and criticizing her ouster.

“When Chief Wilson was in charge, I found my voice,” an officer of color said anonymously as it was read by Aurora Police Sgt. Paul Poole. “I worry about the direction this department is going.” The officer said he or she doesn’t want to return to unethical officers not being held accountable. “Which of the officers that Chief Wilson fired do you want patrolling your neighborhood?”

Some current city lawmakers also warned about the consequences of the ouster.

Councilmember Juan Marcano said, “what you are seeing is a concerted, organized campaign to undermine and sabotage” the change community members were demanding in 2020. “You are seeing a police department at war with itself.”

Former officials also decried the ouster.

“APD is broken and council’s solution was to destroy the only thing that had been going right,” said former Councilmember Debi Hunter Holen.

Wilson was fired by City Manager Jim Twombly last week for what he said was a lack of confidence in her ability to lead the department. The ouster came after months of criticism by conservative members of city council, and more recently, days of rumor that the termination was imminent.

“Chief Wilson prioritized community involvement. This is something we all recognize as a strength of hers,” Twombly said during a news conference last week. “However there is more to achieve that involves management of the police department. There also needs to be effective management of department operations, engagement with officers and staff and a strategic approach to moving the department forward. There are two main themes that continue to rise up top of concerns overall management, and overall leadership. This is a decision that came with a considerable amount of thought and ongoing discussions with officers in the police department.”

Twombly didn’t offer a specific event or instance that led to his decision, but told reporters that he didn’t credit the rise in crime to her leadership nor a recent outside report by PRI Management that chronicles a backlog in an administrative process that reviews “reports for quality control purposes.”

That report was leaked to the press one day prior to Twombly’s decision to fire Wilson.

Wilson, a 26-year veteran of APD, was appointed by Twombly to lead the department in August 2020 after serving as interim chief for seven months. She took the helm at a time the department was reeling from protests following the death of Elijah McClain and several other scandals, and much of her tenure was spent attempting to rebuild the public’s trust.

Asked to elaborate on the reasons for her firing, Wilson said she believed they were political in nature and that the issue with the records backlog was a convenient excuse.

She disputed Twombly’s assertion that he was only aware of the records problem when the PRI report came out, and said that he had congratulated her for bringing the problem to his attention earlier.

She declined to place the blame for her ousting entirely at his feet, however, saying that Twombly is “a good man” who had stood by her when she faced criticism for making tough decisions in the past.

“I would like to give him some grace in this,” she said. “I know he is under extreme political pressure whether he wants to admit it or not.”

Wilson said she is “considering all options” with her lawyer, Paula Greisen but declined to say whether she will be suing the city.

She said she does not know what her next steps will be, but is exploring “ways I can serve this community, as well as law enforcement somewhere in the future.”