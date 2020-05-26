Kansas authorities arrest Aurora teen suspected of February 2019 murder

AURORA | Authorities in Kansas on Tuesday arrested an Aurora teenager on an outstanding murder warrant, according to Kansas jail and Colorado court records.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aurora resident Enrique Juarez-Gonzalez, 19, in the early morning hours of May 19, according to Marion County records.

As originally reported by the Marion County Record, dozens of agencies combed the county 30 miles north of Wichita while executing warrants for Juarez-Gonzalez and his confederate, Rafael Rodriguez-Lopez. Lopez’ age was not available.

After a lengthy search, authorities in Kansas said they were ultimately unable to locate Rodriguez-Lopez.

Both of the Aurora men were working for a roofing company, the County Record reported.

Juarez-Gonzalez has been charged with a pair of first-degree murder counts in the 18th District, according to the local district attorney’s office. Prosecutors have also levied against the teen the felony charge of tampering with a corpse. His last known address was in the 80011 ZIP Code of Aurora, according to Marion County records.

Court records show Juarez-Gonzalez has been charged for a crime that occurred on Feb. 28, 2019.

It’s unclear who the teenager is accused of killing last year, and where the alleged crime occurred. A request to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office for a list of homicides from February 2019 is pending.

Aurora police declined to provide details on the case and instead instructed a reporter to contact the local district attorney’s office for information.

A court clerk confirmed that affidavits filed against both Juarez-Gonzalez and Rodriguez-Lopez, which would provide details of the accusations filed against them, are sealed.

District attorney officials said they would not comment on the case.

It’s unclear when Juarez-Gonzalez could be extradited from Kansas to face his criminal charges in Colorado.