Hoffman Heights woman shot dead in Tuesday drive-by shooting

AURORA | A 47-year-old Aurora woman was shot dead inside her Hoffman Heights home early Tuesday after multiple rounds were fired from a car, in what police are calling a drive-by shooting.

Police were called to the house in the 1200 block of Worchester Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after the shooting was reported.

Police said a car pulled up in front of the home and someone inside fired multiple rounds. An unidentified woman inside the house was struck and injured, police said.

“The suspect vehicle fled the area after the shooting,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said in a statement. “The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. At this time there is no information available regarding the description of the suspect(s) or the involved vehicle.”

The shooting victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner office at a later date, which is standard Aurora police policy.