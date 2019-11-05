Garland, Egan join Cherry Creek schools board

AURORA | Angela Green Garland and Anne Egan will join the Cherry Creek School District school board, according to preliminary election data from the Arapahoe County Clerk’s office. Sitting board member Janice McDonald also appears to have won reelection.

Anne Egan and Janice McDonald ran unopposed for their respective seats and each won 100 percent of those votes cast Tuesday night.

Garland won about 77 percent of votes cast as of 9:46 p.m. Her opponent, Alioune Sogue, won about 23 percent of votes cast.

“It feels good,” said Garland, of the apparent victory. “I’m excited, happy and excited to get to work.”

Three of five voting seats were up for grabs this November. The election, and seat changes, will in turn change the dynamic of the school board, which makes final decisions on everything from milk carton contracts to spending large amounts of taxpayer money on school construction, teacher salary and myriad initiatives.

Four residents of the district — which includes much of southern Aurora and the southeast metroplex suburbs — ran to make big decisions for the 55,000-student school district, including managing hundreds of millions of mostly taxpayer dollars.

Anne Egan said she has volunteered in the district for almost 20 years, served on a bevy of district committees and groups and graduated from the Cherry Creek leadership academy program.

Egan said three of her children have graduated from the district, and one is still a student. She said that student mental health is her priority.

Angela Garland, who won the only competitive election in the district, has four children that are students in the district. In a district questionnaire, she said she volunteers on the district Foundation Board, a fundraising entity. She said she has also served on the District Accountability Committee and Leadership Cherry Creek program.

Garland said “each of these ‘appointments’ have provided me with a degree of insight, compassion and empathy for all the complexities within our school district with the most important being our students.”

Alioune Sogue challenged Garland for the District C seat. He’s an environmental engineer and leader of the Colorado African Organization. The nonprofit has provided resources to over 80 percent of immigrants and refugees resettled in the state since 2004, he said in the district questionnaire

Incumbent Janice McDonald won reelection to the District B seat. She was originally elected in 2015 and will serve another four years.